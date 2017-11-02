PDP chairmanship candidates fail to agree on consensus

Those jostling to emerge as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party have failed to agree on a consensus candidate for the December 9, 2017 election.

The party has zoned the position to the South.

One of the top aspirants for the position and former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, revealed after a meeting of some of those seeking the party’s top post that they were unable to arrive at a consensus candidate.

The meeting, held in Abuja, took place in the residence of another aspirant and owner of Daar Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Others who attended the meeting apart from Daniel and Dokpesi were a former Minister of Sport and Youth Development, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja; and a former governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje.

Those aspiring but not at the meeting were a former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran; a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George; and a former Acting National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

Daniel said after the meeting: “Nothing is impossible, especially when you have people of like minds.

“Even in the podium on the December 9, some people may, for a reason, say that they want to step down.

“It has happened before.”

Dokpesi also told newsmen: “All of us are working together.

“We are brothers and we have been together for a long time for something close to 30, 35 years.

“All we want to do is to serve the party and do our very best.”