PDP chairmanship: Bafarawa affirms support for Daniel

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has assured Otunba Gbenga DanieI of his support in his bid for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Receiving Daniel in his Sokoto, Sokoto State residence, Bafarawa expressed his delight at the interest of the former governor to lead the PDP back to victory in 2019.

According to Bafarawa, he deliberately decided to wait and receive the entourage in Sokoto when he learnt that Daniel chose to start his campaign there.

He said: “Many politicians may say something and do another, but I’m not like that.

“We have discussed about your ambition before you came and I want to assure that I will stand by what I told you.

“The PDP of today is different from the past.

“There must be a level playing ground where we allow the the aspirants to meet the delegates instead of just sitting in Abuja and deciding who to vote for.

“That will be unfair to the party.

“Now you are working hard and going round the country campaigning, that is a good development.

“I know you as a colleague and a friend and I know that if you can lead a complex state like Ogun, you can also lead the PDP.

“You can see that someone who left his home state of Ogun to come and talk to delegates in Sokoto is a serious aspirant.”

In his response, Daniel thanked the former governor for the grand reception and the assurances of his support, stating that having consulted with major stakeholders in the party, he is convinced that the electorate is ready for the authentic change.

He said: “I have been going round the country and it is obvious that the people are regretting the decision to vote for change and they are ready to ‘change the change’.

“That is why I am in this race and my simple message is for all of us to start afresh together.”

Earlier, Daniel and his team paid a courtesy call on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, where the frontline aspirant was received by the caliphate.

The Sultan, who revealed that Daniel had been his very good friend since the days he was governor of Ogun State, said they are praying for him to succeed in his ambition, enjoining him not to forget the people when he gets to position.