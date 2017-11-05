PDP chairmanship: Amb. Wali praises Daniel’s sagacity

Nigeria’s former envoy to China and one of the founding fathers of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ambassador Aminu Wali, has praised the capacity and doggedness of Otunba Gbenga Daniel in his aspiration to lead the PDP.

Wali made this disclosure when the former Governor of Ogun State paid him a courtesy call at his Kano home on Friday.

Reeling out the qualities of Daniel, Wali said he harboured no iota of doubt about his capability to lead the party, having seen him successfully lead Ogun State, which is a “mini Nigeria”.

He recalled fondly the efforts of Daniel in establishing the Ogun-Guandong Free Trade Zone and said he feels proud to be part of that effort being the Ambassador to China at that time.

Je said: “Otunba Gbenga Daniel, you are one of the most prominent aspirants in this race and you are eminently qualified to lead our party into the desired change.

“What we need is a leader that will not allow impunity.”

Wali further stated that going by the maxim: “Early birds eat the fattest worms,” he hopes that Daniel wins the hearts of Kano delegates, being the first aspirant to meet with them.

Also on Friday, Daniel met with the Kano State PDP Executives and Delegates to the National Convention.

He told them that his mission in Kano was to renew the hope of PDP members and seek for the support of the delegates to reposition the party for success.

He said: “In the course of my consultation and campaign, I have met with the rich, middle class and the low income people.

“It is obvious that our people have realised that they made a mistake two and half years ago, now, they are ready to change the change, but they say the PDP must get its acts together.

“How do we do that?

“It is by returning the party back to the people via internal democracy.

“That is why I insisted in coming out to meet one on one with all the delegates in the 36 states so that we can both work to deliver the party in 2019.”

The Kano State PDP Chairman, Alhaji Rabiu Dansharu, while welcoming Daniel said Kano delegates are happy to receive him and he believes his coming will help them make the best decision for the party.

Speaking on behalf of all the 44 local government chairmen in Kano State, Alhaji Kabir Bello Dandago said the track records of Daniel speaks for him.

He said: “We know you can lead the party to success in 2019.

“You are already taking the hearts of the delegates in the North West because you are the first to present yourself to the delegates.”