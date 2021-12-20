PDP Chairman: Nigeria in a war situation now

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has said that Nigeria is at present in a war situation, adding that it was unfortunate this is happening during the administration of a retired Nigerian Army General.

The PDP Chairman said this over the weekend when he spoke with newsmen at the party’s national secretariat.

Ayu told newsmen in Abuja: “We are fighting bandits, we are fighting kidnappers, we are fighting all sorts of bandits and extremists who are killing, raping our mothers and daughters.

“None of you can sleep with your eyes open or closed because you are always wondering whether you are going to make it to the next day.

“You have to keep on highlighting these problems because the government has the fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“We have a retired General as President and we thought these things will improve.

“We don’t need to talk as a political party or as an opposition, but you know exactly what is happening in our country is threatening even the very unity and existence of our country.”

