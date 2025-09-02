PDP celebrates Governor Dauda Lawal at 60

The People’s Democratic Party, Zamfara State Chapter, has celebrated with Governor Dauda Lawal on his 60th birthday, saying his emergence as Governor brought rapid development to the state within two years in office .

The Chairman of the party in Zamfara State, Dr. Jamil Jibo Magayaki, in a statement signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Halliru Andi, commended Governor Dauda for his dedication, resilience, and commitment to the progress of the state

The party said, “Zamfara State will never forget his rapid development contributions to the state’s growth,” adding that the entire executive members of the PDP in Zamfara State warmly felicitate with him as he celebrates his 60th birthday.

The statement reads, ” On behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Zamfara State Chapter, under the able leadership of Dr. Jamil Jibo Magayaki, we heartily congratulate and celebrate His Excellency, Governor Dauda Lawal, on the joyous occasion of his 60th birthday.

“Your Excellency, your dedication, resilience, and commitment to the progress of Zamfara State remain a source of inspiration to us all. The party prays for Allah’s continued guidance, wisdom, and strength for you to succeed in steering the affairs of our dear state.

“Since your emergence as Governor of Zamfara State, you’ve made it a priority to drive development across every corner of the state. We join family, friends, associates, and the good people of Zamfara State in warmly celebrating with you as you mark your diamond birthday.”

