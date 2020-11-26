The Peoples Democratic Party has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as he celebrates his 74th birthday.

The party said this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Wednesday.

The statement said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates former Vice President, Presidential candidate of our great party in the 2019 general election and one of the founding fathers of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Waziri Adamawa, as he attains the milestone age of 74 years.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is an outstanding nationalist, a vital national democratic icon and one of the foremost leading lights of our nation.

“Atiku Abubakar remains a remarkable leader who embodies our nation’s collective quest for national cohesion, equity and justice, political stability, constitutional order, true federalism, economic empowerment, particularly for our youths, free market economy as well as wealth creation for a prosperous nation, in line with the manifesto of our great party.

“Atiku Abubakar’s success in business and entrepreneurship as well as his achievements as the Chairman of the National Economic Council, in lifting our economy while serving as Vice President under the Obasanjo administration, amply demonstrates the capacity of our nation to economically excel in the hands of good managers.

“Indeed, such credentials informed the overwhelming support by Nigerians in their manifest determination to elect him as their President in the 2019 election but for the obvious manipulations witnessed in that election.

“The PDP therefore joins family members, millions of compatriots as well as friends, associates and the international community in celebrating Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on this auspicious occasion and prays God to bless him with many more years of selfless service to our dear fatherland and humanity in general.”