The Peoples Democratic Party national caucus on Wednesday night began a crucial meeting in Abuja ahead of the party’s National Executive Committee scheduled for Thursday.

Although the details of the caucus meeting holding as at press time at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro were undisclosed, one of the issues being speculated to be on the agenda was the defection of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress.

Present at the meeting were States Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Adamu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Also at the meeting were former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Kaduna State, Mohammed Makarfi; and immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Other in the meeting included the party’s National Working Committee members with the National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.