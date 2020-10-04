The Peoples Democratic Party has said it was not in a position to stop the 2023 presidential aspiration of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

The National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, stated this on Saturday against the backdrop of the information in the public space that the party had concluded to have a serving governor fly its flag for the 2023 presidential election.

Secondus spoke in Bauchi, Bauchi State after the leadership of the party, including the Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Nazif Sulieman Gamawa, had a closed-door meeting with some PDP Governors, including the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal.

He said: “A few hours ago, we arrived in Bauchi and met with our hardworking governor.

“We are here on a solidarity visit and during this visit we held very useful discussions with the PDP governors and the Governor of Bauchi State.”

Secondus, speaking specifically on the news that the party had decided to deny Abubakar the 2023 ticket, Secondus said: “This party is very democratic.

“There is no room for discrimination.

“Everyone who is qualified, both young and old, governors and non-governors, is qualified and will have the opportunity to contest and we have the space for everyone.

“If you win, you become our candidate.”

Secondus said the party would stick to its zoning system in electing its leaders, stating that it has been enshrined in the party’s constitution.

He added that the modalities would be revealed to the public at the right time.

Others at the meeting included former President of the Senate, David Mark; former Governor of Gombe State, Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo; and host Governor, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.