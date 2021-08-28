PDP calls for investigation into Rivers boat shooting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the reported shooting of a civilian market boat ferrying foodstuffs and other household goods in Dutch Island area of Rivers.

The party stated this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Saturday.

That party said it was alarmed by reports of how military helicopter allegedly shot at civilians, who were ferrying foodstuffs and household items from Nembe-Bille jetty.

It said it was a bloody assault as the traders sustained gunshot wounds.

PDP called for an immediate and comprehensive investigation into what he described as a “terrifying incident” .

The party also called for calm as the authorities unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.