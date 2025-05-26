PDP BoT in closed-door meeting over Wike

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently holding a crucial closed-door meeting at the Bauchi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja to address intensifying internal disputes and operational disruptions confronting the party.

The emergency meeting, which began at 5:30pm on Monday, is primarily focused on the escalating rift involving the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Wike recently withdrew from ongoing peace talks, accusing prominent party leaders, including the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, of dishonesty.

Present at the meeting are several key PDP figures including Acting National Chairman Umar Iliya Damagum; Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah; Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri; Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang; Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri; and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who also chairs the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Other notable attendees include Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; PDP BoT member Ben Obi; retired Navy Commodore Olabode George; former Information Minister Jerry Gana; former Niger State Governor Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu; former PDP Ministers’ Forum Chair Kabiru Tanimu Turaki; and former Women Affairs Minister Josephine Anenih.

In addition to the Wike controversy, the BoT is deliberating on the abrupt closure of the PDP’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) over unpaid ground rent spanning 28 years. The shutdown has forced the party to temporarily relocate its operations to the Bauchi Lodge, further highlighting the party’s administrative challenges.

“They’re also dealing with the fact that the party’s headquarters has been shut down by the FCTA over unpaid rent, which is why they’re meeting at the lodge instead,” the source added.

The BoT is also weighing the possibility of postponing the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, initially scheduled for Tuesday, to allow more time for conflict resolution and party reconciliation.

“The NEC meeting might be pushed back to give more time to settle these internal conflicts,” the source said.

Tensions within the PDP have intensified following Wike’s public withdrawal from reconciliation efforts on Sunday, sparking renewed concern over the party’s unity and direction.

The outcomes of today’s BoT meeting are expected to be pivotal in determining the PDP’s capacity to regroup and strategize ahead of looming electoral contests and political realignments.

