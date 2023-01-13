PDP Board of Trustees Member dumps party

A former Minister of Health and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Professor A.B.C. Nwosu, has resigned from the board and the party.

The former Minister made his position known in a letter he sent to the National Chairman of the party, Iyorcha Ayu.

In the letter dated January 12, 2023, Nwosu cited the party’s breach of its 1998 constitutional provisions that recognise rotational presidency between the North and South.

He said the resignation was with immediate effect.

The founding member of the PDP said in the letter: “This resignation for me is a matter of CONSCIENCE and PRINCIPLE because of the Party’s inability to adhere to the ROTATION provision in its (PDP) Constitution.

“The journey to rotational presidency between the North and South of Nigeria has been a long and arduous one and I have been involved. Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must learn to keep to an agreement reached by a Constituent Assembly (1995); and enshrined in the Party’s (PDP) Constitution (1998).”