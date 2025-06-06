PDP begs Peter Obi, others to return to party

The Peoples Democratic Party, Anambra Chapter, has pleaded with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election to return to the party.

The former two term governor of Anambra State defected to the LP when he felt he could not achieve his presidential ambition within the PDP fold.

The PDP made the call after the enlarged meeting of the State Executive Committee (SEC) to review the state of the party and chart a way forward in Awka on Thursday.

The communiqué which was signed by Chidi Chidebe, Chairman of PDP in Anambra, said alliances with ideologically incompatible political formations, in the guise of coalitions would likely not yield the desired success.

“The committee extends an open invitation to all aggrieved and former members of the PDP in Anambra, particularly our revered former governor, Mr Peter Obi to return home and reunite with the now rejuvenated and restructured PDP.

“We will gladly welcome our brothers and sisters back to join us in the collective quest for a better Nigeria” he said.

He told Anambra electorate to support Jude Ezenwafor, and his running mate, Francis Okeke in the coming election while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure a fair, transparent, and impartial electoral process.

“We call on the good people of Anambra to remain steadfast in their historic support for the PDP and to come out en masse to vote for our candidates,” he said.

Also Read:

He announced the unanimous nomination of Chief Clems Ezike to fill the vacant position of National Ex-Officio from Anambra.

He urged the Southeast Zonal Executive Committee under Chief Ali Odefa to recognise and transmit the same to the national secretariat.

He commended the party leadership for a successful National Executive Committee meeting on May 27 and expressed satisfaction with the template for resolution of its internal crisis.

Post Views: 9