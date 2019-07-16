The Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, have hailed the Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state for making public his assets declarations forms, in line with his electioneering campaign promise.

The party in a statement issued by his National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja commended the decision of the governor.

Ologbondiyan said that such voluntary decision further demonstrated Makinde’s commitment to transparency and good governance, for which the people of the state voted massively for him in the March 9 governorship election.

He said: “The PDP commends Makinde for refusing to repudiate the promises he made in the heat of elections, which is an uncommon act of fidelity in our clime.

“The PDP is assured that this stance will further endear him to the people of Oyo State as well as showcase our party as a party whose members make their words their bond.

“In this regard, the PDP is in no doubt as to Makinde’s commitment and ability to deliver good governance and the much-expected development to the people of the state.”

Ologbondiyan encouraged leaders at all levels to strive to remain faithful to promises they might have made in the course of electioneering campaigns.

Abubakar on his part said that by the action of Makinde, he had demonstrated that integrity was not a mere lip homage but a consistent course of action of an individual doing as they promised.

Abubakar in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Paul Ibe, commended the governor for his forthrightness.

Abubakar, who was the party’s Presidential Candidate in the February presidential election expressed his support to Makinde and his administration in delivering good governance in Oyo.

He said: “Recall that the governor had hit the ground running after his swearing in as governor with ground breaking policies that seek to frontally address the problems of corruption in public and private sectors and also in advancing the access to universal basic education.

“These are programmes to which the PDP is heartily committed.”

Abubakar said he was particularly proud of Makinde because his action as the only elected public official so far to so publicly declare his assets “speaks eloquently to the maxim of leadership by example”.

He added: “By this, the governor has spoken without any ambiguity, that his administration will not condone corruption.

“His example is highly recommended to other leaders at all levels of government.”