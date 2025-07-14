PDP, APP reject Lagos LG poll results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Action Peoples Party in Lagos State have rejected the outcome of Saturday’s local government election in the state, saying it did not reflect the will of residents.

Officials of both parties spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria after the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission announced the results on Sunday.

NAN reports that All Progressives Congress won all 57 chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship seats in the council election held on Saturday.

Reacting, Chief Sunday Olaifa, the PDP Deputy Chairman (Lagos West), told NAN the results of the election were manipulated to favour APC, saying the ruling party did not win as claimed.

Olaifa said: “PDP in Lagos State rejects in totality the outcome of July 12 council elections in the state.

“It is nothing but a mockery of democracy going by the manipulations and scenes of inducement of voters that we saw.

“For a party that has been in power for over 20 years under various names to depend on rigging before winning a local government election shows the party is already rejected.

“APC didn’t win that election.

“The election didn’t hold in many polling units and results were written.

“For instance, at Ajao Estate of Isolo LCDAs, out of 36 polling units, till the close of the election, LASIEC officers were not in about 22 polling units.

“This happened in a few other areas.”

Olaifa, who noted that the process leading into the election was flawed with many candidates not cleared, said the election fell short of all known democratic standards.

The PDP chieftain said the ruling party would be rejected in the 2027 general election given the “true outcome” of the council poll.

Similarly, Abiola Adeyemi, the APP Chairman, described LASIEC’s disenfranchisement of some candidates properly nominated by their political parties as uncalled for.

Adeyemi told NAN that the just-concluded election was not an improvement in any way on previous exercises, urging the commission to go back to the drawing board.

She said: “This election is not free, fair and credible by any standard.

“It is the worst election ever conducted in Lagos State.

“So many candidates were not screened and their candidacy not validated by LASIEC for different flimsy reasons even after those candidates were duly nominated by their political parties.

“How can an election where so many candidates were disqualified by the umpire for no just cause and party logo missing on the ballot be regarded as credible?

Also Read

“We complained, but the commission turned deaf ears to all appeals to accept our candidates.

“Our logo, APP logo, was not even on the ballot paper in Badagry.

“LASIEC officers even came late to many polling units.”

According to Adeyemi, many stakeholders, especially the political parties, were disappointed in the conduct of the election.

NAN reports that LASIEC Chairman, retired Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile, on Sunday admitted that logistics issues caused the late arrival of electoral personnel and materials in some areas, which was quickly attended to.

Post Views: 6