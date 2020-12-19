The Peoples Democratic Party has alerted Nigerians of the plot by the Governor Mai Buni-led All Progressives Congress National Caretaker Committee to use an impostor as spokesperson to heighten the already unbearable insecurity in the North West part of the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday asserted that it has already been made aware of the plots by the APC to use the said impostor to destabilise the North West states, particularly Zamfara, create space for violence and blame it on Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle.

The statement added: “Our party has also noted series of devious statements against Governor Matawalle by the APC, a party that has been exposed to be encouraging acts of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in our country.

“The APC has been distraught since their roles in emboldening acts of terrorism have been exposed by our party and now seeks to use an impostor, as spokesperson, to trigger violence, heighten insecurity and blame it on innocent Nigerians.

“Our party charges Nigerians to hold the Governor Mai Buni-led caretaker committee responsible, should there be any sudden wave of acts of terrorism, kidnapping and banditry in Zamfara state.

“Also Nigerians should hold the APC caretaker committee responsible should there be another mass abduction in any other state of the Northwest or any other part of our nation for that matter.

“Our party cautions the APC to end its evil enterprise with the lives of Nigerians for their selfish interest.

“The fact remains that the APC has been exposed for what it is, a soulless mob and party of political bandits, which is responsible for the escalated terrorism, wanton killings, kidnapping and ravaging of communities in our country.

“Now that the APC has been exposed, the PDP charges Nigerians to be at alert, remain united in resisting the APC and its antics and continue to give useful information to our security forces, even as they collectively work hard on opportunities offered by democracy to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the APC.”