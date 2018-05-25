PDP alleges APC is funding Ekiti election with Abacha loot

The party described the 77-man campaign committee set up by the APC on the State governorship election as a “gathering of looters that will make the PDP victory in the July 14 election sweeter and memorable.

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress government of plotting to fund the July 14 governorship election in the State with part of the Abacha loots and funds from the country’s crude oil sales.

The party described the 77-man campaign committee set up by the APC on the State governorship election as a “gathering of looters that will make the PDP victory in the July 14 election sweeter and memorable.

It added: “Appointment of the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu as chairman of the committee was a demonstration of the APC love for corruption.”

The PDP said the 77-man campaign committee was another clear demonstration of the APC’s hatred for Nigerians, asking: “Was such committee set up on the nation’s economic problems, killings by herdsmen and hunger that is ravaging the country to the extent that Nigerians are committing suicide?”

The State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Gboyega Oguntuase, said in a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Friday that it was funny that a party that claimed to be fighting corruption could appoint someone who was declared wanted in the United Kingdom for fraud to lead its campaign in Ekiti.

It said: “It is on record that Governor Atiku Bagudu allegedly opened several bank accounts with Deutsche Morgan Greenfell Bank where funds stolen from Nigeria were lodged, but falsely claimed that the huge funds were proceeds from his legitimate private businesses in oil and trading.

“The British Embassy in Washington wrote to the United States Department of State to make a formal request with reference number 34/03 dated April 11, 2003 for the extradition of Bagudu to its territory to face trial and the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on May 7, 2003 issued a warrant for his arrest.

“On May 22, 2003, he was finally nabbed on the streets of Houston, Texas by two officers and was consequently detained for about 60 days while a court proceeding was on to facilitate his extradition.

“On November 19, 2003, his wife, Aisha A. Bagudu signed his bail bond of $500,000 cash, prompting his return to Nigeria. On his return to Nigeria, Bagudu actually refunded to the Central Bank of Nigeria through the office of the National Security Adviser the sum of $604,743,187.19, £60,090,984. 93 and an additional £5.25m. The then CBN Director of Foreign Operations, M. R Rasheed acknowledged the refunds in a letter to Bagudu routed through the NSA.

“Today, the same Bagudu is the one that will lead APC campaign in Ekiti State and President Buhari, who claimed to be fighting corruption will stand beside him on the campaign podium to seek for votes.

“In other words, President Buhari and his APC will come to Ekiti to use corruption to seek for votes and return to Abuja preach anti-corruption after losing the election.”

While declaring that the APC 77-man APC committee, which was described as the Biblical Army of the Philistines going into battle with the Israelites, the PDP Chairman said: “If they like, they can gather all their governors, National Assembly members, States House of Assembly members and make President Buhari the campaign chairman, the party will be defeated by the might of Ekiti people.”