The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has ratified the selection of Sunday Bisi as the acting Chairman of the party in Osun State.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said Bisi’s selection was ratified by the PDP’s National Working Committee on behalf of the National Executive Committee pursuant to Section 47(6) of the party’s Constitution 2017 (as amended).

He said: “By this, Mr Sunday Bisi is to serve the remainder of the tenure of office of the out-going state chairman in piloting the affairs of our great party in Osun state.

“All leaders and members of our great party in Osun state, the Southwest zone, and the nation at large are, by this ratification, guided accordingly, as we collectively continue to work in harmony for the good of our nation.”