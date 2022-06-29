PDP affirms Ayu remains National Chairman

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday affirmed that Sen. Iyorchia Ayu remained its National Chairman.

The Senior Adviser to the National Chairman on Communication and Strategy, Simon Imobo-Tswam, reiterated this in a statement he issued in Abuja.

Imobo-Tswam advised the public to ignore the mischievous social media publications alleging suspension of Ayu, describing it as the work of mischief makers and idle minds.

“Earlier today, mischievous stories broke on the social media to the effect that Ayu has been suspended over allegations of misappropriation.

“The stories further add that the Deputy National Chairman (North), Amb. Umar Damagun, has been appointed in his place in an acting capacity.

“This is supposed to have followed a phantom emergency meeting of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC),” he said.

Imobo-Tswam said even though the party did not wish to dignify falsehood with a response, an official reaction was necessary in order to stem the tide of misinformation.

He said Ayu took “a well-deserved“two-week leave on June 12, nothing that he would be back on July 6 to resume duties.

Imobo-Tswam said that as a stickler for due process, Ayu formally handed over to the Deputy National Chairman (North), Damagun, which had held forth admirably since that day.

“It was in that acting capacity that he (Damagun) today presided over the inauguration of the Osun State Gubernatorial Campaign Council, headed by the Governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri,” he said.

Imobo-Tswam said that if not that the authors of the mischievous posts were out to serve nefarious interests; they would have heard when Damagun said during the ceremony on Wednesday that he was acting on behalf of Ayu.