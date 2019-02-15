PDP accuses INEC of hoarding p residential, senatorial election result sheets

The Peoples Democratic Party has raised the alarm that the Independent National

Electoral Commission is hoarding the presidential and senatorial elections result sheets.

The party said it does not known the reason for this action.

It said in a statement on Friday: “The party also alerts that PDP agents are being denied the INEC accreditation and identification cards, ostensibly to shut them out of the election monitoring process and allow the All Progressives Congress a field day to manipulate the process.”

In the statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olognondiyan, the party said its monitoring and intelligence show that INEC has been distributing sensitive election materials in most states of the federation without the presidential and senatorial elections results sheets.

It added: “The development is already heightening tension and suspicion of underhand method by the commission to open the elections for manipulations and allow the APC to enter fictitious results for onward transmission to collation centers.

“Intelligence available to us indicate that this is part of the plot for which President Muhammadu Buhari’s relation by marriage, Mrs. Amina Zakari, has been retained as the head of the INEC collation center.

“The PDP therefore cautions INEC to show its impartiality by immediately releasing the Presidential and senatorial elections result sheet as well as the accreditation cards. Any further delay will be a clear recipe for crisis as Nigerians are already highly agitated over the matter.

“INEC should note that Nigerians are very anxious about this election and any action that, in anyway, portrays or tends to portray the process as being manipulated is capable of triggering a crisis of unprecedented proportion in our country.”