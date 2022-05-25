Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday said President Muhammadu Buhari has performed creditably well in spite of criticism by his opponents.

Adesina spoke during the sixth Anniversary and Award Ceremony of the Presidential Diary Magazine in Abuja.

The presidential spokesman, who took time to roll out the achievements of his principal, urged the critics of government to be fair to the Buhari Administration.

He said: “I commend the guest lecturer for being objective and balanced in your analysis.

“No government will be happy to see its citizens being killed.

“Neither will any government be happy with the killings but the narrative in the country today is as if the government is interested in what is happening.

“This government has equipped our armed forces more than any other government in the history of this country, especially with platforms and equipment; today we have over 30 serviceable aircrafts all procured by this administration.”

Adesina stressed the need for citizens to appreciate government’s efforts in fighting insecurity in the country.

He said: “What I will like to say here is that everybody including you and I need to appreciate this administration from time to time because every government needs encouragement.”

Adesina said his principal had invested much in infrastructure compared to the previous administration’s.

He added: “This administration built infrastructure, roads, rail, bridges, Second Niger Bridge that has been in the drawing board since Shehu Shagari days, but this administration commissioned it in October 2022.

“The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, Loko-Oweto Bridge that link Nasarawa, Benue and eastern part of the country.”

Adesina therefore appreciated the publishers of Presidential Diary Magazine for their efforts in documenting the achievements and the giant stride of the Buhari administration.

In his welcome remarks, the organisers of the event, Abubakar Jimoh, said the Magazine was determine to ensure the protection of democracy and good governance.

Jimoh said: “Through active disseminations of relevant information on policies and programmes of government.”

Jimoh said it would collaborate with relevant agencies to promote good governance in the country.

He, however, said that the organisation had been transformed by the publication and had become a non-governmental organisation, providing platforms where young people were helping one another.

The guest lecturer, Prof. Murtala Ahmed, emphasised the need for media practitioners to always adhere to the ethics of the profession.

Ahmed also enjoined the practitioners to use their platform to promote peace and unity of the country, especially at a time the country was heading towards another round of elections in 2023.

On his part, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said media practitioners must be vigilant and responsible in the discharge of their duties.

Adamu, represented by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Mwoka, said media actions could either negatively or positively impact the society.

“Media must report objectively, responsibly and with an unbiased mindset,” he said.

The representative of the Chief of Air Staff, Wing Commander Chris Erodu, said the Nigeria Air Force was committed to defending the territorial integrity of the country.

Erodu assured the gathering that the force will continue to do its best to fulfil its core mandate.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Presidential Diary Magazine is produced monthly to showcase the activities of the government.