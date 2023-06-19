PCRC congratulates ex-Commissioner on promotion as AIG

The Police Community Relations Committee PCRC, Ogun Chapter has congratulated the State’s Commissioner of Police on his promotion as AIG.

This is contained in a press release signed Monday by the State Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola.

The visit which was led Dr. Samson Kunle Popoola and his Deputy, Comrade Abdullahi Babatunde Lawal was in appreciation of the quality of service CP Olarenjawu rendered, especially his fight against criminal elements.

While extolling the positive impacts of Olarenwaju, Popoola specifically recalled the Commissioner’s parade of violent Cult groups and the arrest of some notorious armed robbery gangs who were neutralized in their open exchange of fire with the police recently.

The Monday meeting, also welcomed the new Police Spokesman, Odutola who assumed duty recently.

In their welcoming chat with SP Omolola, SKP assured the PCRC support for the PR office, stating that community policing will continue to serve as a tool in the hands of PCRC members to enlighten the good people of Ogun State about the roles policemen play in crime fighting , such as civility to members of the public, prompt response to distress call and protection of human right.

He beaconed on all and sundry to support the office, by volunteering useful informations about any unwholesome conduct to the police so as to make their job easier.

Odutola welcomed SKP along with Chief Akinleye Ganiyu, the Balogun of Imeko Isale land and Chief Ibrahim Abiola Dende Bashorun of Imeko land who delivered the message, blessings and prayer of the Kabieyesi’s to the PPRO.

SP Odutola replied by sharing some highlights of her intended imprints through advocacy against Cultism and substance abuse among young persons as part of the public campaign awareness.