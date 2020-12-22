From Christmas to New Year day, movie fans will be treated to the best of Nollywood movies on PBO TV.

The exciting line-up includes movies that recorded box-office performance in cinemas.

On Christmas Day, Memoirs of 4 featuring Adesua Etomi, Linda Ejiofor and Tina Mba will air at 12:15pm and Isoken at 8:15pm.

On Boxing Day, Hire a Woman will air at 8pm; Desecration at 8pm on December 27; The Waitress on 28th at 8:10pm; Moms at War on 29th; and New Money, featuring Jemima Osunde, Falz, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Dakore Akande will be aired on Jan 1 at 8:15pm, among others.

PBO TV is a 24-hour entertainment channel dedicated to top-rated Nollywood content.

The channel is available on StarTimes basic bouquet at N1,700 monthly on channel 017 and smart bouquet at N2,200 monthly on channel 184.

Commenting on this, Gabriel Nworah, CEO of The Big Idea Mediaworks, said: “As COVID-19 restrictions limit public celebration of Christmas this year, we thoughtfully prepare quality entertainment for the family so that Christmas can be so memorable at home.

“PBO TV celebrates the richness and diversity of African culture with original and highly sought-after content.

“We are excited to bring PBO’s live content and catalogue of original programming to millions of StarTimes viewers across Africa.

“PBO TV is the dose of premium entertainment for everyone.”