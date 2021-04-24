The House of Representatives ad hoc Committee on pay-per-view tariff has assured Nigerians of its commitment to abolish indiscriminate charges by satellite service providers.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Unyime Idem (PDP-Akwa Ibom), gave the assurance on Friday while addressing newsmen at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

Idem said a bill to compel service providers to implement pay-per-view has passed second reading in the house.

He said the bill, when passed into law, would expand the powers of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission to ensure the implementation of pay-per-view tariff.

Idem, who represents Ukanafun/Orukanam Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, said the process to implement pay-per-view tariff started in June 2020 and would not be swept under the carpet.

He said: “I want to assure Nigerians that after the passage of the bill, the issue of indiscriminate price increase even when Nigerians do not expect and service not consumed will be a thing of the past.

“I want to appeal to Nigerians to be patient and hopeful as the bill will soon come up for third reading.”

Idem, also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Communication, assured that the bill would break the monopoly currently witnessed in the sector.

According to him, it will open up the space for more local and foreign operators to come in and there will be more options for Nigerians.

The lawmaker said it would create a lot of employment opportunities, noting that the number of companies coming in will help grow the economy.