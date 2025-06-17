Pay fines to the banks, not FRSC personnel, Corps Marshal warns motorists

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Malam Shehu Mohammed has issued warning to motorists to pay their fines to designated banks and stop attempting to bribe its patrol operatives.

This is contained in a statement by the FRSC spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mohammed also warned motorists not to entice them with financial benefits as well as other gratifications when arrested for violating traffic regulations.

The FRSC boss maintained that FRSC had a zero-tolerance policy for bribery and corruption.

He added that it was completely against the values, ethics and standard operating procedures of the Corps for its personnel to be given any form of gratification while on duty.

“As such, any motorist found attempting to bribe FRSC personnel will be arrested and prosecuted.

“This is in line with extant provisions in the Corps’ Establishment Act (2007), as the Corps does not, and will not tolerate any form of corruption whatsoever,” he said.

Mohammed said that the FRSC was an organisation that upholds the highest level of transparency in its operations.

Also Read:

He said that the Corps has had enough of motorists trying to circumvent the law by offering bribes to its personnel, against making payment for their fines.

He, however, advised motorists to comply with the law and pay their fines to designated banks which are the only legitimate way to settle fines.

“This is because all fines generated through patrol operations are paid into the Treasury Single Account, not into the pockets of individuals,” he maintained.

In the same vein, the Corps Marshal has also warned the staff against demanding bribes from motorists.

Mohammed admonished the public to report any operative seen requesting bribe from motorists because it was against the standard operating procedures for patrol operations.

He also revealed that the public could report such operatives through mail @ info@frsc.gov.ng, the FRSC Mobile Application, or the Flag-It anti corruption App.

“The public can also reach out through our social media handles; facebook.com/FRSCNigeria, x.com/FRSCNigeria, instagram.com/FRSCNigeria, youtube.com/FRSCNigeria.

“FRSC remains committed to upholding the law and maintaining the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

“The public is admonished to comply with all traffic regulations on movement of persons, animals and goods on Nigerian roads,” he said.

The FRSC boss, however, commended citizens that have regularly flagged the misconducts involving the operatives without resulting into violence.

Post Views: 1