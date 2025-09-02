PAVE seeks stronger media role against extremism

Jaye Gaskiya, Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network, has emphasised the need for stronger media and community engagements in curbing violent extremism.

PAVE is a national civil society network focused on strengthening coordination and partnerships among government, civil society groups, communities, and other stakeholders.

It also promotes context-driven Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) practices.

Gaskiya made the remarks at a conference at the two-day Capacity Building, Roundtable, Dialogue and Flag-off of Media in PCVE Network (MAVE) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, themed: “Amplifying Voices for Peace: Media Partnerships in PCVE and Resilience,” was co-organised by ActionAid Nigeria and GCERF.

The chairman, who spoke on Monday, urged media practitioners to actively join the national community of practice for promoting solutions to violent extremism across all levels in Nigeria.

Gaskiya said the media plays a crucial role as a safe space for reflection, knowledge-sharing, and idea exchange in conflict prevention.

He stressed the need to address issues at grassroots level before escalation, noting that collective efforts could achieve greater impact through joint and individual involvement.

“Media and community engagements have made significant progress in implementing various aspects of PCVE programmes and initiatives,” he said.

He explained that the Media in PCVE Network (MAVE) was established to strengthen media engagement and partnerships in this drive.

“We look forward to scaling up the implementation of action plans, involving state and non-state actors, private sector participation, cooperation, and wider partnerships,” Gaskiya added.

He highlighted that all efforts must focus on improving citizens’ livelihoods by implementing practical conflict resolution measures.

According to him, MAVE centres on coordination, capacity building, resilient communities, and strategic communication mechanisms, with media practitioners serving as frontline actors in PCVE initiatives.

“I urge the media to embrace this platform, own it, and continue striving for the betterment of humanity,” he said.

He added that spreading accurate data, conflict solutions, resilience narratives, and positive voices was crucial for facilitating change.

The Chairman stressed the importance of distinguishing between federal and national policies, while finalising ongoing action plans at national, state, and local levels.

He further advocated for functional autonomy of local governments, stronger support for small businesses, effective electoral laws, and robust institutional regulations.

He said: “More attention to early warning and early response is imperative.

“Each region faces unique challenges, requiring tailored approaches to strengthen resilience.”

PCVE Media Specialist, Senator Iroegbu, noted that PCVE’s multi-sectoral, whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach enables collaboration among government, civil society, and international partners.

He said this approach has led to impactful interventions at national, state, and sub-national levels.

According to Iroegbu, in spite of challenges, brighter days lie ahead with the recognition of MAVE’s formulation.

“MAVE will actively engage stakeholders to understand the evolving landscape of violent extremism, its challenges, and possible solutions,” he added.

Iroegbu chaired panel discussions and a media parley, which explored diverse conflicts, their nature, characteristics, targeted responses, and challenges across Nigeria.

Journalists and experts shared experiences, approaches, and insights into various conflicts, while solutions and answers were offered to questions raised.