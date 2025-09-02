PAVE Network inaugurates media initiative to counter violent extremism

The Steering Committee of the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network has called for stronger collaboration among stakeholders to curb violent extremism and build resilience across Nigeria.

The Chairman of the committee, Jaye Geskia, made the call on Monday in Abuja, at the opening of a two-day roundtable and inauguration of the Media Against Violent Extremism (MAVE) network.

The event, with the theme: “Amplifying Voices for Peace: Media Partnerships in Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) and Resilience Building,” was co-organised by ActionAid Nigeria and the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

The PAVE is a national civil society network present in 22 states, working to strengthen coordination and partnerships among government, civil society, communities, and other actors while advancing context-driven PCVE practices.

Geskia stressed that Nigeria’s fight against violent extremism could not be won in isolation, urging synergy among government, civil society, the media, communities, and the private sector.

The committee Chairman noted that the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PF-NAP) rests on four pillars.

These, according to him, are: strengthening institutions and coordination, promoting rule of law and human rights, engaging communities and building resilience, and integrating strategic communications.

He said: “At the heart of this framework lies communication.

“How we frame issues, how we report, and how we build narratives determine whether we fuel division or foster peace.

“That is why the media is not a bystander in PCVE, but a frontline actor.”

Gaskia explained that MAVE was created to empower journalists, editors, broadcasters, and digital practitioners to responsibly drive narratives of peace.

He said: “Through MAVE, we seek to build a nationwide platform of media professionals that will stand as a united voice against violent extremism, amplify resilience, and work collaboratively with stakeholders.

“The media must be more than chroniclers of violence; the media must be co-creators of peace.”

The PAVE chairman also urged journalists to prioritise accuracy over sensationalism, while the government should adopt and implement State and Local Action Plans on PCVE.

He called on civil society to promote equity and inclusion, and on the private sector to invest in prevention strategies, reliable data, and livelihood opportunities for women and youth.

In his remarks, ActionAid Nigeria Project Coordinator, Aliyu Adamu, said the media has significant influence in shaping public perception and narratives about violence and crime.

He warned that poor reportage could discourage investment and tourism.

Adamu said: “The MAVE initiative is designed to mainstream PCVE, protect national image, and prevent violence.

“We want to see conflict-sensitive reportage that promotes productivity and attracts investment.”

Also speaking, GCERF National Coordinator, Yetunde Adegoke, said the fund has supported projects across the North Central and North West since 2016 to build community resilience.

Adegoke urged the media to make PCVE a public agenda, stressing: “Just one story can set a place ablaze, and one story can also bring peace.

“We see the media playing a critical role in scaling up prevention efforts and we hope it will be a key driver of this movement.”

