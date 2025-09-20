PAVE: Media, CSOs push for narratives to end ethnic, religious bigotry

Stakeholders of the Partnership Against Violent Extremism (PAVE) Network have called for stronger and effective narratives to curb ethnic and religious bigotry across Nigeria.

Instead, they called for narratives that foster unity, national cohesion and resilience building as part of major steps in countering violent extremism in Nigeria.

The call was made at a Lagos and Ogun States PCVE sensitization and engagement forum held at BWC hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The event, with the theme: “Building Community Resilience: Strengthening Partnerships for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE),” was co-organised by ActionAid Nigeria and the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

It brought together journalists enlisted in its Media Against Violent Extremism (MAVE) Network, Civil Society Organisations, and key stakeholders to deliberate on sensitive issues, promote peace-driven narratives, and foster collaboration among media, government and CSOs.

Speaking at the event, Senator Iroegbu, Media Coordinator for the PCVE Network, emphasized that the media is a powerful force that shapes public opinion and can influence societal behavior

Senator Iroegbu said the media must embrace its responsibility in shaping narratives, promoting peace, and fostering social and national cohesion.

Other recommendations made at the forum include: the strengthening of Nigeria Judicial systems, regular community sensitization and engagement, youths empowerment, adequate and efficient border security, poverty eradication, regular reports and advocacy to fight against corrupt practices as well as narratives that promote peace and national cohesion among others.

The PAVE is a national civil society network present in 22 states, working to strengthen coordination and partnerships among government, civil society, communities, and other actors while advancing context-driven PCVE practices.

