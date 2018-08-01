Paul Pogba in secret talk with Barca

Paul Pogba is reported to have held a “secret meeting” with Barcelona Director Eric Abidal, over a proposed transfer to the La Liga club from Manchester United.

The midfielder has had a mixed two years at Old Trafford, after his arrival from Juventus.

Pogba is currently holidaying in the United States after winning the World Cup with France.

But his time at United may be nearing an end, after fresh revelations emerged in the Italian media ranks on Wednesday.

According to newspaper Tuttosport, Pogba met with Barca’s new technical director Abidal in Beverly Hills, and the discussions that took place were centered around a transfer to Spain.

United manager Jose Mourinho has had a hit-and-miss relationship with Pogba, and things came to blow midway through last season, when the Portuguese boss dropped the France star from his starting 11.

The report claims Abidal and Pogba met in a private villa at the request of Barcelona, to add a sense of mystery to the meeting.