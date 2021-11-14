Paul, Peter Okoye follow each other on Instagram 

It is no news that Peter and Paul, the Okoye brothers, have been at loggerheads for a very long time.

However, it appears the twin brothers have settled their differences and are now following each other again on Instagram.

Recall that Jude Okoye had been on the side of Paul Okoye when the P-Square brothers fell out publicly, leaving Peter Okoye standing alone.

The rumours of their split first made the headlines in 2015 but by 2017, it became apparent that the centre could no longer hold.

They unfollowed each other on social media and severed ties. They went on to start their solo careers. Well, it looks like we might have a typical PSquare hit song soon as they have both followed each other on Instagram.

This did not, however, happen without the brothers dragging each other on social media.

From Instagram shade to Twitter slamming and even the viral video of the brothers almost exchanging blows at their lawyer’s office to insulting each other, the Okoye brothers indeed made the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2017.

Now, Peter and Jude have followed each other again on Instagram. This comes after Peter paid a visit to Paul Okoye’s estranged wife and children in the US.