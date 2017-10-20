Paucity of funds inhibiting development of special sports — NDSF Secretary

Lukman Agbiaka, the Secretary of Nigeria Deaf Sports Federation, has said paucity of funds remained the bane of the development special sports in the country.

Agbabiaka made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja.

He said the federation had developed a workable plan that would push the growth of deaf sports, adding, however, that funding could inhibit the seamless execution of the plan.

Agbabiaka said that the federation would take advantage of its 8th congress and development seminar in Abuja between November 24 and November 25 to discuss how to surmount most of the challenges.

He said: “We want to discuss how we can raise the standard of our games in the country.

“We want to organise grassroots competition in our various sports.

“We want to look at how we can raise funds. We are hopeful that 2018 would be better for us.’’

NAN reports that the country’s deaf football team won their 4th African Deaf Football Championship held in May in Mali.