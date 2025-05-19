Patriots National Constitution Summit: South West delegates to meet in Lagos

Key delegates and stakeholders from the South West geopolitical zone will gather in Lagos this week for a strategic meeting to discuss the position of the Yoruba people ahead of the upcoming National Political Summit on a New Constitution for Nigeria, convened by the Patriots.

The Patriots, a group of eminent Nigerians led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, had earlier this month announced a National Political Summit on Nigeria’s constitutional future.

The National Coordination Committee for the summit, comprising eminent Nigerians from across the country, is chaired by Senators Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State and Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State.

Other prominent members of the committee include Kayode Fayemi, Labaran Maku, Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Pauline Tallen, Boni Haruna, Donald Duke, Ben Obi, Shehu Sanni, Daisy Danjuma, Aisha Ismail, Josephine Anenih, Shekari Charity, Christie Anyanwu, and Ankio Briggs.

The South West pre-summit meeting, organised by the Patriot Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, is anticipated to attract traditional rulers, political leaders, academics, civil society actors, youth and women’s representatives, as well as professionals from various sectors, serving as a platform to harmonise the South West’s contributions and demands regarding constitutional reform.

Chairman of the South West Patriot Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, Mogagi Gboyega Adejumo, observed that “preparations were in full gear and the meeting will provide a space to discuss critical issues, such as restructuring and true federalism, devolution of powers, security and regional autonomy, representation and inclusion, as well as cultural and linguistic identity.”

Confirming the event, National Chairman of the Patriot Strategy, Advocacy and Mobilisation Committee, Prof. Anthony Kila, noted that “This meeting is a vital step in ensuring that the voice of the Yoruba people is united, clear, and influential at the national summit. We are determined to contribute meaningfully to shaping a constitution that reflects equity, justice, and the aspirations of all Nigerians, a true people’s constitution and the Lagos gathering is one of several regional consultations planned to take place across the country in preparation for the National Summit, which aims to produce a people-driven framework for Nigeria’s constitutional future.”

The National Political Summit, scheduled to take place in Abuja in June, will bring together various stakeholders from across the country to discuss equitable participation in Nigeria and the creation of a people’s constitution that reflects and respects the diversity of Nigerians, thereby ensuring a peaceful and prosperous country for all.

