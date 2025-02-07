Patients from Niger Republic seek medical attention in Katsina

Patients from Niger Republic still visit health facilities in Jibia Local Government of Katsina State to seek for proper medical care.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the medical visit is despite the problem in the diplomatic relations among the two countries.

Some of the patients interviewed by newsmen on Thursday applauded the way health workers treat them with respect and concern anytime they come to such health facilities from the border towns.

The patients said although they also have health facilities in their country, they preferred to come to such Nigerian health centres for better treatment.

They further said that they get all the necessary attention from the health workers whenever they visited the facilities.

Rabi Sani, a mother, said she brought her child from Mairaga for treatment of diarrhoea.

Sani said: “I brought my child here because of diarrhoea.

“They gave me medications.

“I am very grateful for treating my child.

“I was introduced to the facility by some people in our area.”

Another woman, Ma’u Haruna, said she came to Magama-Jibia Comprehensive Health Centre for the treatment of her child who is experiencing a fever.

Haruna said: “Health workers said my child is malnourished.

“They gave me milk and some drugs for the treatment of the disease.

“We came to Nigeria because they don’t discriminate.

“They provide all support to our children.

“That is why we decided to come here.

“They advised us on regular hand washing, especially before preparing food for a child.”

On her part, Nafisa Lawal from Karmatawa said: “I brought my child here because I heard it from people that the health facility gives proper treatment to all those who visited them.

“My child is having diarrhoea and vomiting.

“I am after better treatment.

“I don’t mind the distance, even though our health facilities are closer to us.”

The Officer-in-Charge of the facility, Dahiru Magaji, said that they receive patients from neighbouring Niger Republic on a daily basis.

Magaji noted that the patients usually come to receive treatment of their ailments, including malnutrition and child delivery.

He explained that they don’t discriminate among the patients, adding that they render effective healthcare services to anyone who visits the place.

