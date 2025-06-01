Patience Jonathan bags PhD, urges Nigerians to embrace lifelong learning

Wife of a former President of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology, Guidance and Counselling from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

This is as she used the occasion to inspire Nigerian women and youths to embrace lifelong learning.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the former first lady’s media adviser, Chris Okeke, on Sunday.

Jonathan speaking at the university’s 43rd Postgraduate Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, highlighted the transformative power of education, stressing that age should never be a barrier to academic pursuit.

She said, “I feel that no age is too late to achieve your academic dreams, whether you are young or old.

“If I can do it, you can also do it

“I believe that even in retirement, you are not too old to go back to school because education provides the opportunity for one to always refresh his or her brain and learn new things.

“Let me use this opportunity to encourage Nigerian women and the youth to aspire to become the best of themselves through qualitative education.”

Jonathan dedicated her academic achievement to Nigerian women, reaffirming her commitment to championing the rights and welfare of vulnerable groups, especially women, children and the youth.

She pledged to intensify her efforts in advocating for their upliftment and to continue promoting dialogue for the betterment of society.

Reflecting on the journey, she credited divine grace and the support of her family for her success.

“First of all, I am very grateful to the Almighty God who has made today a reality.

“He saw me through the programme, so I am very happy today.

“I also thank my family sincerely, especially my lovely husband, His Excellency Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for all his support and very useful suggestions.

“I am also very grateful to my beautiful and lovely children for showing great understanding and love throughout the period I was engaged in this programme.

“I appreciate all my friends for their encouragement. I feel very happy today.”

