Patience Akpabio and her art of self-destruction, by Ibanga Joseph

There are quarrels that require wisdom, and there are outbursts that require a microphone at the psychiatric ward. What we are witnessing from Patience Akpabio is not concern, not correction, not even honest outrage, it is a masterclass in public self-embarrassment, a chaotic display of emotional recklessness packaged as bravery. Accusing the Senate President and his dear wife of murder. Calling him unprintable names. Describing the wife of the Senate President as a loose woman. Dragging the family name through the mud like a market drama. At this point, even spectators are asking: is this about truth, or is this about ego starving for attention?

Mind you, disagreement within a family is normal. Expressing hurt is valid. But when a grown woman abandons decorum, abandons process, abandons common sense and decides to shout “murderer” at a national leader without a single shred of evidence, what exactly does she expect, applause or a medical examination? Since when did social media become the Supreme Court? Since when did anger become proof? Since when did insults become justice?

And the irony is glorious. She claims to be fighting for morality, yet her language drips with venom. She claims to be defending the truth, yet she desecrates the family she claims to love. She claims to be protecting legacy, yet she is the one smashing that legacy with a hammer on Facebook Live. It is the kind of hypocrisy that would make even Judas gasp. At least Judas pretended to kiss before betraying, this one is not even pretending, she is performing betrayal on stage with a live band.

Let us not pretend her words are harmless. Accusing someone of murder is not a joke. It is not an emotional metaphor. It is a legal, spiritual and reputational nuclear bomb. When you throw that kind of accusation without proof, you are not bold, you are irresponsible. You are not brave, you are bitter. And when you direct that at the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (a man whose office carries the weight of a whole state), you are not just attacking a person, you are endangering the opportunities, influence and development of millions of people who benefit from his position.

But of course, she does not care. Why would she? People who are obsessed with attention rarely consider consequences, they just want the spotlight, even if it means burning the entire stage. What she forgets is that while she is busy playing victim online, real leaders are working in silence, signing projects, negotiating power, attracting development. While she is typing paragraphs of rage, the man she insults is sitting at the national table shaping policies. While she is shouting on social media, he is gaining international respect. That is the painful difference between relevance and resentment.

Let us also address the obvious (if you once stood with someone, prayed with them, benefited from their rise, and later turned around to publicly disgrace them in front of the world, the problem is not them, the problem is you). In every story of betrayal, the traitor always frames themselves as “the misunderstood one”. It is the oldest trick in the book. The moment someone burns the bridge they once danced on, we must question their stability, not the structural integrity of the bridge.

And let us not forget the opportunists cheering her on. Some people love chaos as long as they are not the ones paying the price. They clap for her today, but tomorrow they will share her voice notes in private groups as comedy. They are not allies, they are spectators. What she does not realise is that she is becoming the punchline of the very people who pretend to support her. There is nothing more tragic than destroying yourself while believing you are winning.

Meanwhile, the Senate President has shown restraint. He has not descended into the mud. He has not exchanged insults. Why? Because greatness does not wrestle with noise. Leadership does not chase clowns. Dignity is not something you scream, it is something you embody. While others play checkers on Facebook, he is playing chess in Abuja. That is the difference between those who build and those who bark.

For the sake of clarity, let us ask some questions. If the Senate President is truly what she claims, why was she silent during his rise? Why did she celebrate his victories? Why did she enjoy the benefits of his leadership? Why now? Why this timing? Why this theatrics? The answer is simple. When certain people feel sidelined, they do not seek dialogue, they seek destruction. When entitlement is denied, it disguises itself as morality and attacks the source of its disappointment. This is not righteousness, this is revenge with lipstick.

But here is the good news. The people are not foolish. Akwa Ibom people know the Senate President. They know his journey. They know his impact. They know his sacrifices. One loud voice of bitterness cannot erase years of visible achievement. One emotional outburst cannot rewrite history.

One disgruntled relative cannot dismantle a national institution. The office of the Senate President is bigger than any personal tantrum.

And as for her, there is still time to embrace wisdom. Pride may feel powerful in the moment, but it always leaves you empty. The same social media that cheers you today will mock you tomorrow. The same anger that fuels you now will exhaust you later. And when the dust settles, you will look around and realise that you won the argument but lost your dignity.

In the end, families are not destroyed by enemies, they are destroyed by insiders who mistake destruction for justice. But the Akpabio legacy is bigger than one person’s bitterness. It is a legacy built on resilience, leadership and transformation. It has survived political storms. It has survived external attacks. It will survive this.

Because when dust meets dignity, dignity endures. When noise meets legacy, legacy prevails. And when childish outbursts meet national leadership, leadership does not bend, it simply rises higher.

Let those who understand power protect it. Let those who love legacy defend it. Let those who believe in progress ignore the circus and focus on the destination.

And to those who mistake recklessness for courage – history is watching, and history has a cruel sense of humour.

My name is Joseph Ibanga and I write from our uncompleted building in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.