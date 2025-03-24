Paternity dispute: Ex-minister challenges woman’s letter to NJC seeking case transfer

Kabiru Turaki, former Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs Minister on Monday, challenged a businesswoman, Hadiza Baffa, over her application for the transfer of his case against her and the police.

Turaki, through his lawyer, Abdulaziz Ibrahim, SAN, queried if the National Judicial Council was the appropriate authority to address such petitions.

Ibrahim made the submission before Justice Inyang Ekwo shortly after the matter was called for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ex-minister had engaged in legal battle with Baffa over paternity dispute arising from the birth of her daughter.

Upon resumed hearing on Monday, Justice Ekwo directed Ibrahim to identify all the processes he filed.

Pius Okeoma, who appeared for Baffa (4th defendant), informed the court of a development.

Okeoma told the court that Baffa had written a petition to the NJC, seeking the transfer of the case from the court.

He said the petition was dated March 10 and that the NJC had responded.

“What is the response,” the judge asked.

“They said that the application has been received and it is being attended to,” Okeoma responded.

Justice Ekwo then asked the lawyer if the NJC is responsible for assignment of cases.

Responding, Okeoma said the court made an order recently directing parties to maintain a status quo, including not to tender the DNA result that was supposed to be used in a criminal matter against Turaki which came up on March 11.

“The matter was commenced by originating summons, and what is the purpose of the originating summons?” the judge asked.

“It is mainly for the fundamental human rights application,” the lawyer said.

The judge asked if Okeoma had been served with the application and if they had responded and he responded in the affirmative.

“After that, you went to write to the NJC?” the judge asked.

“It is the 4th respondent,” the lawyer said.

“Lawyers that know the case do their case in the court. The National Judicial Council has not asked me to transfer the matter and until they say so,” Justice Ekwo said.

Okeoma then said that he did not know how Hadiza’s fear would be assuaged.

“There is no petition by any party that a lawyer is not backing,” the judge said.

Justice Ekwo then asked the ex-minister’s lawyer if they had been served with a copy of the letter to the NJC but Ibrahim responded in the negative.

“No my lord, in any way, the NJC is not the appropriate authority,” Ibrahim said.

The judge subsequently ordered parties to identify their processes filed.

After all the lawyers, including M.L. Anthony who appeared for the police, identified their processes, Justice Ekwo ordered parties to served relevant court documents before the next adjourned date.

The judge also ordered Baffa to serve Turaki and the police with copies of the letter written to the NJC within two days of the order and adjourned the matter until March 28 for hearing.

Turaki, in the motion ex-parte marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/244/2025, had sued the Nigerian Police Force, Inspector-General of Police; DCP Rita Oki Oyintare, who is Deputy Commissioner of Police for Gender and Baffa as 1st to 4th respondents respectively.

In the motion dated February 11 but filed February 13, the former minister sought one relief.

He sought an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents from presenting, using, or relying on the purported DNA paternity test result procured from the DNA Labs Limited or any other DNA laboratory on November 5, 2024, or any other date thereafter.

Giving a 13-ground argument why his application should be granted, Turaki said he instituted an action against Hadiza (4th respondent) vide suit No CV/35/2024 on June 24, 2024.

He said in the suit, he sought declaratory reliefs, including but not limited to a perpetual injunction restraining her from parading that she was married to him and that her child is from him.

He said that Baffa caused several petitions to be written to the office of the 1st to 3rd respondents in connection with the subject matter in suit no CV/35/2024 and the petitions were consolidated upon application for consolidation by him vide the letter dated Sept.19, 2024.

The ex-minister alleged that on November 5, 2024, he was invited by DCP Oyintare and he honoured the invitation.

He further alleged that upon honouring the invitation, Oyintare insisted that she must take a swab from him to conduct a DNA to prove the paternity of Baffa’s daughter.

He said though he protested, he was detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department’s cell at Area 10, Garki, Abuja for about 6 hours from 12 noon till 6pm, and at about 9pm, his “swab sample was collected by a purported scientist at the behest of the 3rd respondent,” before he was allowed to go home at about 10pm on that day.

Turaki said the purported DNA test paternity result procured in violation of his fundamental human rights was being planned to be used in a criminal charge filed against him before the Federal Capital Territory, Magistrate Court, Abuja.

He said unless the court promptly intervened, the respondents would rely on the said purported DNA test paternity result, the validity or otherwise being the subject matter of the instant suit.

