Pat Utomi’s NCFront intervenes in Labour Party crisis

The National Consultative Front led by Professor Pat Utomi has intervened in the crisis rocking the Labour Party.

The Director of Administration of NCFront, Promise Adewusi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

Adewusi said: “The National Consultative Front (NCFront), a front line stakeholder’s caucus in the Labour Party led by Prof Pat Utomi, has followed, with keen interest, the controversies evolving around the proposed National Convention of the Labour Party scheduled to hold in Abia State at the end of March 2024.

“There is no gainsaying that the Labour Party has emerged, too suddenly, as the beautiful bride of Nigerian Politics, a major success, which also has its drawbacks, part of which is the desire of its adversaries to see it demobilized and its enviable strides halted. This must not be allowed to happen as history will not spare all those found culpable as tools, if the party is made to play into the hands of its enemies and naysayers.

“The only way to shame those who would rather see the Labour Party crumble in this circumstance, is for contending forces to sheathe their swords and allow good reason to prevail in the party, especially by putting an immediate hold on the proposed National convention to allow for a profound process of stakeholders’ consultations to blossom towards the germination of a broad based National Convention Committee to organize an all inclusive Convention and Congresses for the Party; capable of birthing a respectable National Working Committee that draws its legitimacy from the will and consensus of the party’s membership as envisioned by the party’s constitution.

“The NCFront therefore adds its voice to the call of all well meaning stakeholders and members of Labour Party to call for the postponement of the proposed National Convention to allow for more consultations and the cooling of nerves as this is certainly not a time for personality contests or altercations among the various caucuses and forces in the party but for reasoned, strategic consultations that will ensure inclusivity in the affairs of the Labour Party for future strength and triumph.

“Finally, while we congratulate all allies, and stakeholders of the Labour Party under the leadership of Barr Julius Abure for the epochal feat achieved by the Party in the 2023 elections, we wish to charge the Party leadership to immediately pause and rally key stakeholders of the Labour Party, including the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Trade Union Congress, TUC, National Consultative Front initiated Big Tent of the 3rd Force Movement, elected political office holders on the Platform of the Labour Party and the Obidient Movement in general towards a major political consensus on the proposed National Convention to the utter failure and disappointment of the adversaries of the Labour Party.”Pat Utomi’s NCFront intervenes in Labour Party crisis