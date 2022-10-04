Pat Utomi appreciates Obi’s supporters for staging rally on October 1

A Nigerian professor of political economy and management expert, Prof. Patrick Utomi, has appreciated the supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, popularly known as Obi-dients for coming out on October 1, 2022 to campaign in various parts of the country and the world.

According to the professor in a one minute video, the supporters showed the world that a new Nigeria is possible.

He said in the video that was seen by The Eagle Online on Monday: “To you Obi-dients everywhere, our gratitude and congratulations.

“On Saturday, you showed the world that Nigeria has had it with the old order.

“That a new Nigeria is possible and you proved that you are ready to claim this new Nigeria.

“On behalf of Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti and all of us involved in organising for this new Nigeria to be possible, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I think that you have proved a point.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God.

“You deserve all the congratulations that is possible to offer.

“Congratulations, God will bless you richly and your children will be proud of you forever for what you have done.”