The wife of a Pastor with the Lord’s Chosen Church, who is on faith mission to Equatorial Guinea, Eunice Odoba, has been stabbed to death in Otukpo, Benue State.

The development was confirmed on Monday by the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene.

According to available information, Odoba, who runs Verda International School, Otukpo, lives alone following the mission work of her husband and the departure from home of her grown children: two male and a female, boys and a girl.

Anene told the News Agency of Nigeria by telephone in Makurdi that the 55-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday.

Anene said that the victim was found dead in her house with a deep cut on her chest.

She said the police had begun investigation into the matter.

She further said that the victim’s body had been taken to a mortuary.