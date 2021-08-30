Pastore quits Roma

Roma have announced Javier Pastore’s contract with the Giallorossi has been terminated by mutual consent.

The former Argentina international, capped 29 times, has agreed to terminate his deal with La Lupa after three seasons in Rome.

His contract expired in June 2023, but Pastore, who arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2018, leaves the club two years early.

The 32-year-old only played 37 competitive games with the Giallorossi since his arrival, contributing four goals and three assists in the process.

“AS Roma announce they have reached an agreement for the consensual termination of Javier Pastore’s contract,” the club wrote on Twitter. “The whole club wishes Javier the best of luck for the future.”