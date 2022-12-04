Pastoral Terrorism: How Rivers residents pay with their lives

The recent string of heinous killings of Rivers State residents by alleged Fulani herdsmen is appalling, despite the Fulani’s denial in the media that they had evolved into scandalous and persistent executioners. ODIMEGWU ONWUMERE reports that the victims’ only sin was asking why the Fulani herders’ cattle destroyed their crops. In the meantime, it was discovered on August 19, 2021, that Gov. Nyesom Wike had accepted Open Rearing and Grazing (Prohibition) Law No. 5 of 2021

Alhaji Muhammadu Kiruwa, a higher-ranking notch for the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, criticized media portrayals of Fulani herders as criminals and mass murderers.

The Fulani herders were upset by the recent spate of assaults between farmer communities and herders, according to the scribe of the Fulani, who are known as migrants and were recently described by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammed Sa’ ad Abubakar III, as a people who move from point A to point B and move everywhere.

In 2016, Kiruwa made that statement, possibly in an effort to absolve his kinsmen of the numerous alleged wrongdoings committed by Fulani herdsmen across the country, particularly in Rivers State.

Despite the fact that the 2015 Global Terrorism Index ranked Nigerian Fulani militants as the fourth most lethal terrorist organization in the world, Kiruwa may have been dishonest.

The source says, “The Fulani militant group operating in Nigeria and parts of the Central African Republic has been named as the fourth deadliest known terrorist group.”

Killings in Rivers communities are associated with Fulani herdsmen?

However, on March 12, 2020, a resident of Ikwerre was said to be inspecting his poultry farm in the Aluu community of the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State when he was allegedly kidnapped and taken to an unknown location by alleged Fulani herdsmen.

The relatives of Soala West, who was running for governor in the 2019 election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state were held mentally distraught by the captors, who demanded N30 million in ransoms initially for his release but later reduced it to N2.5 million.

West, who was from the state’s Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, was found dead on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at approximately 6 p.m.

Emmanuel, his older brother, expressed shock at the politician’s death at the hands of the suspected Fulani herdsmen.

“We are shocked by this. We are puzzled as to why they would kill our brother in this manner. Our entire family is reeling from the loss.” Emmanuel stated.

“We just hope that the police will arrest everyone involved in the killing of our brother.”

Devastation caused by Fulani herdsmen?

This was one of many stories of devastation in Rivers State caused by so-called Fulani herdsmen who would rather kill anyone who crossed their path while rearing their cows in open grazing than obey a given law.

On Nov. 20, 2022, the assumed Fulani herders didn’t leave their killing exchange as they alternately attacked the Agbeta II Tuabon People group in the Ebubu Faction, Eleme local government region of the state, killing two men and harming numerous others.

Local sources claimed that since March of this year, the community’s farmlands have been taken over by raging Fulani herdsmen who sacked the community and destroyed their farmlands.

The incident caused many people to leave the community, said the source.

“Fulani herders always arrive in the area armed with AK-47 rifles”

The community was informed that the suspected herders had raped women and injured others. The youth president of the community, Justice Kanikpo, addressed the media and lamented the invasion.

He stated that residents of the area were relocating out of fear of additional herdsmen attacks and requesting assistance from the council chairman and security agencies.

“Because the herders always arrive in the area armed with AK-47 rifles every day, people are afraid for their lives and are packing outside the community.

“I am appealing to the government to come to our aid and save us from what we are facing because I am unsure why the chairman of the local government is not concerned about the situation,” he said.

Killed for resisting Fulani herdsmen’s cattle destroying farm crops

Two people were killed when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked and killed them in Afam Ukwu, in the state’s Oyigbo local council.

That was in May 2017, and according to community sources, the attack was the result of the victims’ resistance to the herdsmen’s cattle destroying their farm crops.

It happened when Dr. Chisom Gbali was in charge of the Caretaker Committee of the Oyigbo Local Government Area.

According to Dr. Gbali, the suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked and killed the deceased, both men, on their farmland.

“We woke up this morning to hear the story of the Fulani herdsmen killing two people,” he said.

“The actual motive for the killing is unknown to me. However, I believe that is connected to the cattle’s destruction of farm crops.

“I learned that the victims had questioned why the herdsmen’s cattle had destroyed their crops.

“The victims and the herdsmen might have had violent arguments. According to the source, one of the victims belonged to the Tai community.”

Dr. Gbali, the Chairman of the CTC, made it clear that seven individuals had been detained in connection with the incident.

Omoni Nnamdi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) at the time and the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), informed journalists that he had not been informed about the incident.

Going after the unarmed farmers

At least two people were reported missing and a number of others were injured in an attack on the Ihuaba community in the Igbu Upata Kingdom in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State that was carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

That was approximately four years ago, and Edith Lawrence and Chiemele Blessing, who was allegedly shot with an arrow while working on her farm on Akpaja farmland, were identified as the victims.

The victims committed no sin but had protested earlier against the herdsmen-led cows’ destruction of their crops.

Even the natives’ complaints to Alhaji Ahmadu, who’s said to be the area’s Fulani chief, were ignored; rather, he supposedly prepared herders to go after the unarmed farmers.