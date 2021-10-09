Pastor, wife found dead at dining table buried amid tears

The late Pastor Michael Eso and his wife, Deborah Eso, were buried on Friday at Ireti-Ayo, Ilesa, Osun State.

The deceased were found dead in their dinning last Friday, with the circumstances of their deaths not known yet.

The couple, 55 and 50, were buried after a solemn service by their church, Last Days Deliverance Miracle Ministry, Agbala Irapada Area on Thursday in Ilesa.

Their families, friends neighbours, well wishes and sympathisers wailed uncontrollably as the body of the couple were committed to the mother earth in their residence at Ireti-Ayo, Ilesa.

One of their neighbours, Bayo Inaolaji, described the late couple as gentle, easy going, committed, hard working and God fearing people.

Inaolaji said though no one could question God, the untimely death of the couple was very unfortunate.

He said the couple were very hale and hearty before going to bed that fateful day only “for me to hear they are gone”.

He urged the police to expedite action and investigate the cause of their deaths.

However, the prime suspect, a 13-year-old Beninese (name withheld), who was their house help, was still with the Nigeria Police Force helping the ongoing investigation.

It is recalled that the spokesperson of the Osun State Police Command, DSP Yemisi Opalola, said they had started the investigation on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the couple.

Opalola promised to make result of the autopsies public to allow justice to prevail.