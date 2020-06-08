A man said to be a Pastor in Lagos State has defended his action of sleeping with a 12-year-old girl.

The man, whose name was not mentioned, was seen in a video on the Twitter handle of the Complaints Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force defending his having had sex with a 12-year-old.

The video, which was posted by a Twitter user, Esther Okoro, @the_EstherOkoro, had the voices of some men asking the acclaimed Pastor, who is said to reside in Jakande Estate, Lagos, why he slept with a 12-year-old.

He responded in pidgin English: “Raping dey different o.

“That time wey I day do that thing to that girl, that girl no day take her mouth talk.

“So that one na child abuse.”

Okoro accompanied the video with a call for justice for the girl.

She tweeted: “He’s said to be living in Jakande estate in the mainland of Lagos and he apparently calls himself ‘pastor’.

“Pls RT, we need to find this man and get justice for this little girl he has traumatized.”