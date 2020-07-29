Operatives attached to the Police Force Intelligence Response Team have arrested 35 suspects across the country for their active involvement and participation in series of kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes across the country.

The arrest was sequel to the unrelenting efforts by the Force to rid the country of heinous criminals and to get justice for victims of these crimes.

Notable among the arrests is a criminally minded 52-year-old Pastor, Adetokumbo Adenopo, Founder and General Overseer of New Life Ministry, Lukosi in Sagamu Area of Ogun State, and three other members of his criminal gang, namely: Chigozie Williams, 22, a native of Umuahia North, Abia State; Ugoji Linus, 30, native of Ezinifite in Imo State; and Emmanuel Chris Ani, 27, native of Aniri in Enugu State.

According to the spokesman of the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, the gang led by the pastor was responsible for the kidnap for ransom of one Jonathan Ekpo, 35, from Benue State.

Curiously, the pastor told the Police operatives that he embarked on the crime for the expansion of his church and charity works.

The victim, an employee of a logistics company, was kidnapped on July 17, 2020 while on official duty to deliver goods in Sagamu.

The victim was kept in an underground cabin inside the Pastor’s church building in Ogijo town, Ogun State by his abductors, who demanded the payment of N20 million ransom as condition for his release.

He was rescued unhurt nine days after and reunited with his family by the Police.

Similarly, the Police also arrested one Udodiri Bright, aka Ability, 30, native of Osuachara Village, Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, and three others: Ekwuru Shadrack, aka Escobar, 26, native of Arondizuogu village in Okigwe LGA of Imo State; Chimerie Igwe, aka 4real, 30, native of Umucheke Village in Orlu LGA of Imo State; and Chibuike Sunday, 28, from Arondizuogu area of Imo State.

They were arrested on July 5, 2020 for the abduction and killing of a Nigerian US Soldier, Chuks Okebata, who came into Nigeria for holidays in his home town, Okigwe, Imo State in 2017.

The suspects, one of the foremost kidnapping groups terrorising the South Eastern part of the country, were arrested 31 months after, following intensive manhunt by the Police team.

The Police team also arrested a nine-man trans-boundary armed robbery and car snatching syndicate led by one Yakubu Hayatu, 30, from Borno State.

Members of the gang are: Adamu Awalu, 28, from Kano State; Abdulrahman Yakubu, 23, from Zaria; Yususf Adamu, 22, from Zaria; Kamal Japhet, 22, from Katsina; Abubakar Samaila, 20, from Zaria; Muhammadu Abdulahi, 20, from Zaria; Yahaya Mohammed, 18, from Kaduna State; and Ibrahim Abubakar, 21, from Kwara State.

Investigations reveal that the syndicate has snatched over 30 exotic cars at gunpoint and killed two Policemen.

They use anti-tracker devices to evade arrest and deliver the vehicles to one Alhaji Garba in Maradi, Niger Republic.

Eighteen vehicles have so far been recovered by the Police team.

The team is working with the INTERPOL to apprehend Alhaji Garba and to recover the remaining vehicles.

Exhibits recovered included four Ak47 Rifles, one FMC rifle, one Pump Action Gun, two double barrel guns, one Beretta pistol, four AK47 Magazine, six cartridges, 378 Rounds of live Ammunition and one Network Jammer (anti-tracker device).

While noting that the suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, assured that the battle against criminal elements in the country is a continuous one.