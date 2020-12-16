Timi Adigun’s Teenage Ministry has released a statement saying they do not believe the pastor is sorry for allegedly sexually assaulting young female members because he and his wife have “threatened some of his victims after his public apology”.

Few days ago, it was claimed on Twitter that Adigun, who is the leader of The Ark Church, was involved in inappropriate sexual acts with his female teenage members for years.

The teenage ministry, an offshoot of his church, encourages sexual purity and even has a yearly “virginity day”.

However, while teaching them about sexual purity, he was not living up to his teachings.

The married pastor was also accused of molesting those who lived with him for over five years.

Though Adigun tendered a public apology and admitted to have been sexually assaulting girls in his care for years, members of his Ministry insist that his apology was not genuine.

In a signed statement by the Ministry Leaders, which was released online, they said Adigun’s actions up till now does not show remorse.

According to the Ministry Leaders, the pastor didn’t offer members of the church any apology, instead he closed down the church and shut down the ministry programmes after which he reached out to carefully selected people to inform them of a new church he is running.

In the statement, Mine Teenage Ministry narrated how they discovered the pastor had been allegedly molesting the teenage girls for years.

They said they received a text message on October 13, 2020 accusing them of being silent while the pastor abuses girls.

They decided to investigate and lots of other victims came out.

They said their investigations led them to discover that “Timi Adigun had indeed been sexually harassing some of the ladies in the ministry for over five years”.

They added that he was involved in depraved morality with them, including teenagers.

He reportedly “insisted on a teenager meeting him at a hotel in Lagos from her school that is outside Lagos” and he “told her not to inform her family”.

Though Adigun said in his apology that his wife, Titi, was not aware of his sexual escapades, Mine ministry says that is not true.

“His wife Titi Adigun knew about this all along,” the ministry wrote, adding: “She knew about it the very first time it happened and at other times after that.

“Despite knowing, she still deliberately exposed ladies in the ministry to her husband, accommodating some of them in their home.”

The ministry further alleged: “Timi Adigun made some of the victims kneel before his wife to apologize for his own sexual immorality.”

The ministry said when church leaders presented the facts of their findings to Pastor Adigun, “he resorted to self justification, and said things like, ‘it’s not like I do not take care of these girls’, ‘God will vindicate me’, ‘My God will speak for me.’”

The ministry added: “After this episode, he went on to block the leaders, present and past, from being accessible to him.”

They added that he didn’t offer members an apology, instead he “closed down the church and shut down the ministry programmes” after which he reached out to “carefully selected people to inform them of a new church running”.

They also stated that the pastor never stepped down.

They said: “Timi Adigun NEVER STEPPED DOWN

“He said it times without number that he wasn’t called into ministry by anyone and no one could make him step down.”

As for whether Adigun is truly repentant, the ministry said his action up till now does not show remorse.

It said: “Would he be sorry if he wasn’t called out?

“From where we stand internally, Timi Adigun’s actions up till now has not reflected remorse.

“He had confidently stated that nothing can be done to him, confidently playing on the victims’ quietness.

“In lieu of this, we still do not recommend any parent or church body to trust their ward with him.

“Any young person, teenager or child involved with Timi or Titi Adigun would be doing so at their own risk.”