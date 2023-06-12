Pastor to Wives: Be a ‘bad’ woman for your husband in bed — Pastor + Video

The Senior Pastor of Sanctuary of Wonders International Ministry, Lagos, Pastor Femi Akinola, has told wives to be “bad” women in bed for their husbands.

So also did the Pastor advise married women to dress seductively in order to retain the attention of their husbands.

Pastor Akinola said some women, once married, begin to tie wrappers around the house whereas they could wear dresses that can seduce their husbands.

According to the Pastor in a post on the church’s Facebook page, while wives look unattractive, the ladies men meet outside, including their secretaries, dress to kill.

He said while the women outside offer different sex styles, those at home will insist on “missionary style”.

Akionola said: “Have you noticed that guys and their side chicks don’t fight?

“They don’t fight.

“It is the wives that fight their men.

“Men don’t like to eat one food.

“Men get tired of one thing.

“So men want different things.

“Men cheat, though I’m not supporting it, they want varieties.

“And you (married women) don’t have time for nonsense.

“Do what you want to do and get out, but the side chicks have time for nonsense.

“Turn me anywhere you want.

“I’m available for you.

“Don’t be a stereotype.

“It is only missionary, that’s it.

“The Bible does not say we should do different styles.

“It is the different things that keep the man, not your good cooking.

“Good men like bad girls but they pretend as if they don’t like them.

“Be a good woman outside in the parlour.

“But when you get into the room, be a bad woman.

“Men like bad girls, but they don’t show it.

“Why not be the bad girl?

“Be the baddest girl.”

https://www.facebook.com/reel/1239228906730220