Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress he impregnated, two others

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced the General Overseer, Alter of Solution and Healing Assembly in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state, Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor, to death for killing three persons, including his choir mistress, who he impregnated.

Trial judge, Justice S. Benson, in his judgment in the murder trial delivered on Monday, said the evidence and confessional statement by Pastor Okoroafor proved he murdered his church’s choir mistress after getting her pregnant and also killed her friend, Chigozie Ezenwa, with her daughter, Christabel Ezenwa.

Justice Benson said the prosecution proved the case of murder against Pastor Okoroafor, ordering that he be killed by hanging his neck until he is dead or be injected with lethal injection, which also kills faster.

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command had on December 17, 2018 arrested Okoroafor following the alarm raised by the husband to the late Chigozie Ezenwa over the killing of the three victims on December 11, 2018 in two different locations in a community in Oyigbo.

Prosecution counsel from the state Ministry of Justice, Precious Ordu, and Antonia Osademe, representing the International Federation of Female Lawyers in the murder trial, expressed happiness over the judgment they described as justice well served.

Counsel to the convicted pastor, Innocent Ekwu, said there were reasonable grounds to appeal the judgment against his client.

Vanguard News.