A Warri-South Magistrates’ Court in Delta State on Wednesday remanded a cleric, Elijah Orhonigbe, at the Warri Custodial Centre for allegedly raping his church member’s 19-year-old daughter.

Magistrate Ejiro Diejomaoh ordered the remand of Orhonigbe, who is the Founder/General Overseer of Victory Revival Fasting and Ministry, Warri, pending legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The magistrate noted that in case there was no space at the custodial centre, the defendant should be remanded at the A Divisional Police Station, Warri.

Diejomaoh consequently adjourned the case until July 24, for mention.

The Police prosecutor, SP Vincent Orawemen, had told the court that the defendant allegedly rape a 19-year-old daughter of his church member on May 20.

Orawemen said that the defendant carried out the unlawful act inside his church.