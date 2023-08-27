Pastor Odukoya’s children speak days to father’s burial, share flyer

Two children of the Founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Ilupeju, Lagos State, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, have spoken for the first time since the demise of their father.

The Eagle Online recalls that Pastor Odukoya died in the United States of America on August 7, 2023.

The church announced his demise on August 8, 2023.

Since then, his children have not commented on the death of their father, leaving the church to do so.

But taking to their Instagram pages on Saturday, Toluwani Taiwo Odukoya-Ijogun and Tobi Odukoya-Enuha shared the flyer for the burial of their dad.

While Odukoya-Enuha shared the flyer, with the message: “Please join us as we give my dad a befitting send off,” Odukoya-Ijogun wrote: “🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️

“I’ll always love you Daddy ❤️.”

According to the flyer shared by Pastor Odukoya’s children, all the programmes for the funeral are to be held at the church premises at 12, Industrial Avenue, Ilupeju, Lagos State.

There will be a Service of Songs on September 8, 2023 at 5pm, with a Funeral Service on September 9, 2023 at 11am.

The programmes will end on September 10, 2023 with a Thanksgiving Service.