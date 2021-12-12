Pastor nabbed for conniving with wife to rape 16-year-old choir member

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Pastor Peter Taiwo of Christ Apostolic Bible Church, Alaja Oke, Saje, Abeokuta, and his wife, Elizabeth Taiwo, for conniving to defile a 16-year-old choir member of the church (name withheld).

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, revealed this in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said Peter and Elizabeth Taiwo were arrested following a complaint lodged at Adatan Divisional Police Headquarters by the victim.

She reported that when she went to the church for choir practice, the pastor’s wife called her and told her to go and meet the pastor in their room because the pastor wanted to send her on errand.

She stated further that as soon as she got into the room, Elizabeth locked the door from outside, consequent upon which Peter overpowered her and forcefully had sex with her.

She explained further that the pastor’s wife later came in after her husband has satisfied himself and met her crying and she told her to stop crying as she is now a woman.

She then warned her never to tell anybody or else she will die.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Adatan Division, SP Salaudeen Abiodun, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene, where the randy pastor and his wife were promptly apprehended.

On interrogation, the couple confessed to the crime but blamed the devil for it.

Peter and Elizabeth also pleaded for forgiveness from the victim.

The victim has been taken to the hospital by the police for medical treatment.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation, with the view to charging them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.