Pastor kills seven-year-old boy, buries head under church’s altar + photos

The police in Lagos State on Thursday arrested a pastor, Adedoyin Oyekan, for allegedly beheading a seven-year old boy and burying his head at the church’s altar.

The command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrest to newsmen, stressing that the suspect was arrested with an accomplice at Ikorodu.

Famous-Cole said the policemen arrested one Eric, whose confession led to the arrest of Oyekan and the recovery of the boy’s body.

He said: “On investigation, one of the suspects, Eric confessed to the crime. He led a team of policemen to Odokekere/Odogunyan in Ikorodu area to apprehend Oyekan, who later led the team to where the seven-year-old boy was beheaded and his head buried.

“They hid the body inside canal. The two suspects involved have been arrested and the body and the head of the boy were brought to the station.

“Investigation has commenced and the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.”

The suspects were rescued from being lynched by some angry residents of the area after committing the offence at 16, Apata Abo Street, Odokekere, Odogunyan.

Eric, who is said to be a friend to the victim’s father, allegedly abducted the boy around 11am on Wednesday, after his father left him in his custody.

The suspect was said to have taken the boy to the pastor’s church where they beheaded and buried him between 2am and 4am on Wednesday.

When the victim’s father came for his son while Eric claimed he had sent him home.

According to a resident, the police clamped down on Eric, who opened up during interrogation and led detectives to the pastor’s place where the child’s mutilated body was buried.