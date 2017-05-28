LATEST NEWS:
09. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 9, 20173min0

Related Articles

Crime

Nigeria to host Commonwealth Africa Anti-Corruption Agencies Conference in 2018

Crime

Prerogative of mercy: Lagos orders release of 18 Kirikiri inmates

BusinessEconomyFeatured

We spent N4.74t on petrol import in one year, refineries to gulp $1.2b – Kachikwu

FeaturedNews

NJC aware there’s an appeal pending against Justice Ademola – Presidency

Crime

Police nab man for killing brother

ColumnsFeatured

Judges’ recall and Malami’s crocodile tears, by Azu Ishiekwene

FeaturedNews

I-G orders investigation, arrest over threat to southerners in North

FeaturedNews

Pastor kills seven-year-old boy, buries head under church’s altar + photos

suspect-e1496982390895.jpg
The command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrest to newsmen, stressing that the suspect was arrested with an accomplice at Ikorodu

The police in Lagos State on Thursday arrested a pastor, Adedoyin Oyekan, for allegedly beheading a seven-year old boy and burying his head at the church’s altar.

The command’s spokesman, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, confirmed the arrest to newsmen, stressing that the suspect was arrested with an accomplice at Ikorodu.

Famous-Cole said the policemen arrested one Eric, whose confession led to the arrest of Oyekan and the recovery of the boy’s body.

He said: “On investigation, one of the suspects, Eric confessed to the crime. He led a team of policemen to Odokekere/Odogunyan in Ikorodu area to apprehend Oyekan, who later led the team to where the seven-year-old boy was beheaded and his head buried.

“They hid the body inside canal. The two suspects involved have been arrested and the body and the head of the boy were brought to the station.

“Investigation has commenced and the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.”

The suspects were rescued from being lynched by some angry residents of the area after committing the offence at 16, Apata Abo Street, Odokekere, Odogunyan.

Eric, who is said to be a friend to the victim’s father, allegedly abducted the boy around 11am on Wednesday, after his father left him in his custody.

The suspect was said to have taken the boy to the pastor’s church where they beheaded and buried him between 2am and 4am on Wednesday.

When the victim’s father came for his son while Eric claimed he had sent him home.

According to a resident, the police clamped down on Eric, who opened up during interrogation and led detectives to the pastor’s place where the child’s mutilated body was buried.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousSaraki's CCT trial, product of anger taken to extreme, by Labaran Saleh

nextWe spent N4.74t on petrol import in one year, refineries to gulp $1.2b - Kachikwu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

We spent N4.74t on petrol import in one year, refineries to gulp $1.2b – Kachikwu

Pastor kills seven-year-old boy, buries head under church’s altar + photos

NJC aware there’s an appeal pending against Justice Ademola – Presidency

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.